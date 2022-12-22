Guns stolen from unlocked cars

By Hal Scheurich

Click here for updates on this story

SPANISH FORT, Alabama (WALA) — Spanish Fort Police are asking for help identifying who broke into several cars over the weekend in two subdivisions where at least two guns were stolen. The break-ins happened on opposite ends of town on Saturday night and Sunday night.

It’s the same M. O. police have seen time and time again…masked thieves walking neighborhoods in the middle of the night checking car doors. Surveillance video and images from both the Cambron and Garrison Ridge subdivisions caught the activity and Spanish Fort Police now hope it will help them catch the thieves.

“The still frame one of the…up close of the suspect, that is from Cambron. The vehicle video where you see the car go by, that’s from Garrison Ridge,” said Sgt. Steven Mooney with Spanish Ft. Police.

Residents in both neighborhoods reported having their vehicles rummaged through. In all cases, the doors were unlocked. The most concerning of them was in the Cambron neighborhood where two handguns were stolen from the same vehicle.

“That’s more firearms, illegal on the street right now that could be used for other crimes that were just easily taken by someone,” said Mooney.

Residents in both neighborhoods expressed concern and disappointment that after all the reported cases of thefts from unlocked cars, some would still be so careless to leave their guns unsecured.

“Be a responsible gun owner. If you’re going to leave it in your vehicle, lock your vehicle. Have some other way to secure it in your vehicle, maybe a safe or something like that, but the easiest thing would be just be, at nighttime, you’re at home. Just remove your firearms from your vehicle and lock your doors,” Mooney explained.

Police are hoping to catch the suspects and recover the guns before they can be used in future crimes. If you recognize anyone from the images or know anything about the break-ins, call Spanish Fort Police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.