Ingram, Keefe help Stanford beat Loyola Chicago 75-62

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Harrison Ingram scored 15 points, James Keefe added 14 points and Stanford beat Loyola Chicago 75-62 at Kaiser Permanente Arena. The Cardinal, who played five games at the arena during the COVID-altered 2020-21 season, improved to 6-0 at the home of the the G-League’s Santa Cruz Warriors. Ben Schwieger stole a pass under the basket and took it the other way for a coast-to-coast dunk that gave the Ramblers a 6-4 lead but Maxime Raynaud answered 18 seconds later with a 3-pointer and Stanford (5-7) led the rest of the way. Braden Norris led Loyola Chicago with 18 points. The Ramblers (6-5) shot just 33% from the field, made 2 of 9 (22%) from 3-point range and committed nine of its 12 turnovers in the first half.

