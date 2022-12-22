“Santa Boston” spreads Christmas joy throughout the city

By Levan Reid

BOSTON (WBZ) — For a little more than a decade, Santa Boston has been the main Father Christmas for the city. From the annual tree lightings to over 80 appearances during the season, this jolly old Saint Nick has brought holiday cheer to Boston.

“It’s a joy, it’s really a joy. It’s fun, it’s exhausting as you can tell by my voice, I’m a little late in the season here but it’s really great,” he said.

To bring the belief to the masses, you have to put in the work.

“I’ve taken anything from standup comedy classes to, the improvisation classes are really key. I’ve taken voice lessons because no one wants to hear a Santa that can’t sing well,” Santa Boston said.

Making sure the kids feel the spirit of the season is always the main goal.

“You represent more than toys and presents, you represent the magic of the season. You are this larger-than-life figure and for me, if I can make a personal connection with each child that I meet, then I’m doing my job,” he said.

But every now and then, it’s an adult that needs that holiday belief.

“Recently, there was an adult and I overheard his name, his name was Yusef and he said ‘Santa I don’t believe in you’ and I said, ‘That’s OK Yusef because I believe in you.’ Now this poor man had no idea how I knew what his name was,” Santa Boston said.

WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid even had a special request from Santa – and he’s saying there’s a chance.

“Well Levan I will say that you are definitely on my nice list and as I tell the children when they are very specific about asking me for something, I will see what I can do,” Santa Boston said.

