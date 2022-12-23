Neighborhood says it hasn’t gotten mail delivered in weeks

By Caroline Reinwald

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Residents in Milwaukee’s Silver Spring neighborhood said they’ve been waiting for their mail for weeks now.

Solomon Bunn lives near N. 72nd Street and W. Sheridan Avenue. He said he’s only getting advertisements delivered.

“It was actually junk mail, it was none of the mail I was actually looking for, so that alarmed me,” Bunn said. “Where is the actual real mail?”

“Tax information, credit cards we lose they send in the mail,” Bunn said. “We haven’t gotten anything.”

“I’ve went to the post office on several occasions and they say they’ll be delivering mail again, but nothing ever happens,” Bunn said.

Bunn’s neighbors said they’re getting packages they’ve ordered and delivered, as well as advertisements, but no letters, bills or verified mail.

“Last week, Saturday, I didn’t get mail. So it was since, a whole week and this week,” said Susan Holt, a neighbor. “I’m waiting on my tax bill.”

At one point, while WISN 12 News crews were in the Silver Spring neighborhood, a postal worker pulled up to a single home, where Teresa Hilliard lives, but again, only delivered advertisements.

“Are we going to get regular mail,” Hilliard asked the postal worker.

“We’re going to try, we’re kind of down people,” the United States Postal Service employee said.

“I’m waiting for a bank card,” Hilliard replied.

WISN 12 News verified with employees at the post office closest to the Silver Spring neighborhood, at N. 91st Street and W. Silver Spring Drive.

“53218,” asked one employee, referring to the zip code the residents live in. “I have no idea (why that’s happening.) I know what they’re basically doing is sending their customers over here. I don’t know if it has to do with lack of help. You know, we’ve been hiring for quite some time, but there’s not been a lot of people been responding.”

WISN 12 News then spoke to a manager at the Hampton post office, near W. Fond du Lac and W. Hampton Ave., which handles the entire 53218 zip code.

“We got a call from some neighbors in a 53218 neighborhood saying that there’s been no mail delivered for the last couple weeks,” reporter Caroline Reinwald said.

“That’s not true,” the USPS manager responded.

“I talked to three different neighbors who said they haven’t gotten any mail in two weeks,” Reinwald said.

“That’s not true,” the manager replied. “They’re out there, they’re out there working.”

In an emailed statement, USPS acknowledged the delay.

“The Postal Service is committed to providing the best possible service to our customers and we apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced. Local management at the Hampton Post Office are aware of delivery issues and taking steps to address the concerns,” said Bryan Reeves, customer relations coordinator with USPS Wisconsin District. “We appreciate the patience of our customers. We will continue flexing our available resources to match the workload and are proud of the efforts of postal employees as they define essential public service every day.”

Reeves also said customers can reach out to their local postal station, contact USPS on its website or reach out via social media.

The 53218 zip code is the same zip code where someone shot and killed postal worker Aundre Cross on Dec. 9, though USPS did not say whether the mail delay is related to Cross’ death.

Milwaukee Police Department has not found Cross’ killer. There is a $50,000 reward for information on that case.

