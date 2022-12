Las cancelaciones de vuelos superan las 2.200 el día de Navidad

Is that…a fiddler on the runway?!🎻🎶 Enjoy this holiday jingle, #AVGeek style. Wishing you a very Merry Christmas!#HappyHolidays #Aviation pic.twitter.com/NiNvQyLUNE — Denver Int’l Airport (@DENAirport) December 25, 2022

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.