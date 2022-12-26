Police: Man arrested at mall had pepper ball gun, spied on woman in bathroom

By Julia Falcon

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — Fort Worth police have released new information about a man who was arrested on Christmas Eve.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a person with a weapon call at Hulen Mall, causing a lockdown.

It started when a woman was in the bathroom and she saw a cellphone facing her from underneath the stall wall.

She stepped out of the stall and confronted the suspect, who she said was a man dressed like a woman. The suspect, 45-year-old Douglas Egan, left the bathroom and attempted to leave the mall as the woman followed him.

A man who saw the confrontation tried to intervene and prevent Egan from leaving. Egan reached into his backpack and took out a gun, pointing it at the man.

After Egan left the mall, witnesses said they saw him changing his clothes. They also said they saw his gun in the back waistband of his pants.

Police later said the gun in question was a pepper ball gun.

Egan was arrested about a block away from the mall for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper photo/video in bath/dress room.

