Twitter down: Thousands of global users struggle to login but Elon Musk says it ‘works for me’

by Diksha Madhok

Users around the world struggled to access Twitter on Wednesday—even as an error message urged “don’t fret… Let’s try again.”

As intermittent outages spread, the hashtag #TwitterDown began to trend globally. “User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 7:13 pm EST,” according to outage detection site Downdetector, where many of the issues were reported.

Over 10,000 users had reported trouble with accessing the platform on Wednesday evening, according to Downdetector data.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but its new owner Elon Musk tweeted on the platform that it “works for me,” in response to a user query.

Meanwhile, some users, including CNN journalists, were met with an error message that read “Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again.”

According to Downdetector, it was desktop users of the platform, rather than those accessing it on mobile, who were most likely to be affected. The outages appear to have been in several countries.

Internet watchdog Netblocks said on Wednesday that “Twitter is experiencing international outages affecting the mobile app and features including notifications.” It added that the incident is “not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering.”

Musk laid off about half of Twitter’s workforce last month shortly after his takeover of the social media giant, and later pushed out additional employees, including through an ultimatum requiring them to work “hardcore” or exit the company.

Musk’s team — seeking to cut costs at the company that the billionaire purchased for $44 billion — has continued to lay off hundreds of additional Twitter staff since then, including top engineering and legal talent, according to multiple recent reports and former employees.

