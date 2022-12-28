With mix of blue-chips and 3-stars, Michigan develops top D

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Michigan brings the third-ranked defense in the country into the its College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 3 TCU at the Fiesta Bowl. The unit is a mix of developmental success stories such as defensive end Mike Morris and defensive back Mike Sainristil and blue-chip recruits such as Mazi Smith and Will Johnson. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter says the defense is a testament to coach Jim Harbaugh’s player development model. TCU offensive coordinator Garret Riley says beyond Michigan’s talent, the discipline of the Wolverines is the biggest challenge.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.