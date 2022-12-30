Driver dead, passenger critically injured after car crashes down into Brooklyn rail yard

By WCBS Staff

NEW YORK (WCBS) — A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after the vehicle they were in went off the road and down into a rail yard in Brooklyn.

It happened Friday afternoon along Atlantic Avenue near Vanderbilt Avenue.

FDNY rescued the two from the vehicle and they were taken to the hospital.

According to police, a man in his 70s was behind the wheel when he suffered a medical episode before the crash. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The passenger, a woman, was listed in critical condition.

