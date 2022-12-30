Parents open up about the loss of their 3-year-old daughter

By Emily Brown

BRIDGEPORT, Michigan (WNEM) — A 3-year-old girl died Tuesday morning, Dec. 27 after suffering from influenza A. Her parents said she had been struggling with the virus for days until it overtook her.

Clinton and Courtney Ransom are mourning the loss of their daughter Morgan who died two days after Christmas. Morgan had been battling influenza A since last Thursday, but things took a turn for the worse Tuesday morning.

“Around 5:30 in the morning on the 27th, she woke us up making this horrendous sound. We thought, honestly, we don’t know what we thought. When I got inside the room with my husband, I realized that it wasn’t something that we would be able to take her in for ourselves,” Courtney explained.

That’s when she said they decided to call 911, but it was already too late.

“It happened so fast within seconds. One second she was trying to say our names and the next she was completely limp,” she said.

When paramedics arrived, they spent more than an hour trying to resuscitate Morgan.

“We very much appreciate that, that they took their time with her and did what they could for her. With an hour of CPR and they intubated her right away to try and help give her breaths. It just wasn’t enough,” she said.

Morgan was so sick, she never got the chance to open her Christmas gifts, they remain under the tree. Her parents say they haven’t had the heart to remove them.

“Not waking up to her, not putting her to bed. it still feels so unreal. I just keep hoping and praying that one day I’m going to wake up and my little girl’s going to be there,” her parents said.

“Morgan had the biggest, biggest heart. She could light up any room and her hugs could cure anything,” Courtney said.

The family is now forced to start planning her funeral services instead of her fourth birthday. Morgan would’ve turned four next month.

Her GoFundMe is accepting donations to help cover the cost of funeral arrangements, cremation costs, and household expenses.

