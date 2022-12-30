Spate of shootings in Baltimore leaves 3 dead, few leads

By Paul Gessler

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Six people were shot Thursday in Baltimore, three of them killed, bringing the city’s homicide totals close to last year’s pace as the new year approaches.

Several shootings happened Thursday, and police have few leads.

Detectives canvassed North Avenue Friday after three people were shot Thursday night.

Police say it happened just after 9 p.m., and they found two men in their 50s with gunshot wounds. Another man, who they believe was injured in the same shooting, walked into the hospital later.

“I can’t be comfortable with that,” Rick, a Baltimore resident, told WJZ. “I don’t think anybody really can be comfortable with that mentality being on the street.”

The three men shot on North Avenue are expected to survive.

Three others were killed Thursday at three other shootings citywide.

Around 2 in the afternoon on West Pratt Street in Carrolton Ridge, a man died after he was shot multiple times.

A man was shot just after 4 p.m. at a busy gas station, and he died in the hospital.

City police say they’re looking for the man pictured below in connection to Thursday’s murder at the Exxon on the corner of Paca and Mulberry. He allegedly left the scene in a Hyundai Sonata with Maryland tags.

And just before 9 Thursday night, police say a 21-year-old man was shot and killed on Eastshire Drive in Lakeland.

“I’m ready to leave. As soon as I get enough money together, I’m gonna say bye-bye to Baltimore,” Rick said.

The murders push the 2022 homicides past 330 on the year, just behind last year’s pace.

“It’s like you could walk in the store to get a loaf of bread and wind up dead,” Rick said. “I still don’t see any progress. All I see is negativity. The city’s going backward. It’s not going forwards.”

City police on Friday identified two other homicide victims: David Watts Jr. was killed Monday on Curley Street, and Khalil Tatum was killed last month on Woodland Avenue.

