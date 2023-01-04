A Fairhope home raided…by bats!

By Lacey Beasley

FAIRHOPE, Alabama (WALA) — Eye-catching video showed a swarm of bats circling inside a Fairhope family’s screened-in back porch, and the reactions make it even better.

Fred and Susan Riley moved into their house in Fairhope about a year ago, and they said have occasional visits from the winged creatures, but not as many as they saw Monday.

“They just started flying everywhere, and so I grabbed my camera and tried to video it from the door, and there were maybe six or eight flying around,” said Susan Riley.

Video captured bats circling their screened-in porch, hindering them from spending a quiet morning outside.

Though, they weren’t too bothered.

“It was like having your own little zoo for a little bit,” said Fred Riley.

Wildlife specialists said it’s not unusual to find bats in homes this time of year.

“There are not a lot of insects out with the cold weather, so that’s when they are active and could be hungry,” said Marianne Gauldin with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Fred showed the nooks and crannies where pest control said the bats weaseled their way in, and potentially more could be nestled inside a hollow post.

However, experts said don’t be too alarmed. Bats help more than they harm.

“Bats are extremely important species in Alabama,” said Gauldin. “The amount of insect control they provide has a huge economic impact. It helps keep our groceries affordable because these are natural pesticide machines.”

The Riley’s pest control said when it’s mating season, bats shouldn’t be moved, but thankfully they said that’s not the case now.

“We would just be stuck with them while they were in there making babies, and having babies on the back porch, so it could have been worse!” said Fred.

The bats were nice company for a while, but now, the Riley’s are ready for them to fly the coop.

“We’ve enjoyed having them out there,” said Fred. “In here was fun, but they don’t need to stay. No, they need to go home.”

Experts also add bats should never be grabbed with hands, even with gloves because they could spread rabies through bites, scratches, or even licks.

Experts say get medical attention if anyone believes they have come in physical contact.

