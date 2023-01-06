3 things to do this weekend – January 6, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. If you have some kids in Scouts and they want to get started on their Pinewood Derby car, the Scout Office in Idaho Falls will be the place to be. They'll be hosting a workshop tomorrow from 10 am to 2 pm. Everything you need to design, cut, sand, and even paint will be there.

2. Tomorrow you can explore traditional Mongolian calligraphy & music during the Rhythm and Ink Family Day at the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho. Taking inspiration from these ancient art forms, you can create your very own ink brush painting. This event is free and runs from noon to 2 pm.

3. Tomorrow you can win $500 during the Teton Tater Toss. The contest will be during the Spud Kings game at the Mountain America Center from 6 to 9:15 pm. You can buy 1 foam potato for $2 or 3 foam taters for $5. Whoever throws their spud closest to the center of the ice target wins the money. All the proceeds from this event will go to Idaho Falls charities.