El Sereno bakery making hundreds of Rosca de Reyes for Three Kings Day

By Eric Resendiz

Click here for updates on this story

EL SERENO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Right after the New Year celebration, many panaderias or bakeries, started to include Rosca De Reyes on their list of baked sweets.

El Aguila Bakery in El Sereno on Huntington Drive has been doing so for nearly 50 years. The cake is a part of a Latin tradition that honors when the Three Kings found the newborn Jesus.

Local Gerry Bonilla said this is his spot to buy a rosca.

“It definitely is. The cinnamon taste really good. It’s not dry. It has a really good size,” Bonilla said. “Their mediums are actually a large for other stores. So you get a lot of bang for your money.”

Three Kings Day is on Jan. 6, and that’s when families get together to feast on rosca. Each person will cut a slice and whoever get the baby Jesus plastic figurine inside the cake gets to make tamales on Feb. 2, El Dia De La Candelaria. Gerry Bonilla also gets a cake to share with his coworkers.

“A lot of them haven’t had it … I thought it was a little taste you know of the Latino, Mexican community,” Bonilla said.

Olivia Flores and her husband are the current owners of the bakery, which has been a part of the family for the past three generations. Flores said their rosca recipe also comes from previous generations. Each year they bake more than 400 roscas.

“This bakery, we take care of the quality for all of the products we use to make the roscas,” Flores said. “Everything is like the traditional way in Mexico.”

El Aguila Bakery highly recommends folks place an order ahead of time for a Rosca De Reyes, either by phone or in person. On Jan. 6 the bakery will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.