Meth present in body of toddler found dead in ditch

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — New data revealed that a 16-month-old, whose body was found in a ditch, had methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death.

Chaos Demilo’s body was found in a ditch on the 9400 block of North Moorish Road on Aug. 25, 2022, around 1:30 p.m.

Several days later, the boy’s father, Michael Butler, 40, of Mt. Morris Township was charged with felony murder, child abuse, concealing the death of an individual, and aggravated domestic violence. He was arraigned in Genesee County District Court on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Butler was denied bond.

Christina McCarthy, the mother of Demilo, said that the death never should have happened.

She said Chaos was taken away from her by Child Protective Services and was given to his biological father, Butler, despite opposition from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton confirmed on Friday, Jan. 6, that new data revealed that Chaos had methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death.

The case is still open, and Butler’s next scheduled hearing is set for Feb. 9.

