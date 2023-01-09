Skip to Content
Bannock County swears in new members to public office

Elected members pose for photo on Monday
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - New leadership took their oath of office on Monday in Bannock County.

The county held a swearing-in ceremony in the Courthouse's Commissioners’ Chambers.

Members keeping their positions include Treasurer Jennifer Clark, County Clerk Jason Dixon, County Coroner Torey Danner and County Commissioner Jeff Hough. 

New to their office is Bannock County Commissioner John Crowder and the County Assessor Anita Hymas.

Crowder says he's excited to deliver on what he sought out to accomplish. 

"My number one thing is to take a look at the budget, look at where our needs are, make sure we're spending not only as efficiently as possible, but we're also focusing on the things that are most important to the people of the county," Crowder said. "Number one would be public safety, and we've had some concerns there. So I'm just excited to get to work and do the best I can for the people of Bannock County."

