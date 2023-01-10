A side-by-side look at the Trump, Biden classified documents

The revelation that potentially classified materials were discovered at think tank offices formerly used by President Joe Biden has prompted questions on how the circumstance compares to the seizure last year of hundreds of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s residence. A special counsel to Biden says that “a small number of documents” were discovered last November and that the National Archives and Records Administration took custody of them the next day. In contrast, roughly 300 documents with classification markings have been recovered from Trump, including some that were recovered after his lawyers provided a sworn certification that all government records had been returned.

