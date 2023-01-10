Bill over abortion court leak struck down in North Dakota

Months after the unprecedented leak of the U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade, lawmakers in North Dakota have struck down a bill to criminalize court leaks. The North Dakota Supreme Court introduced the bill. It would have let prosecutors charge people with misdemeanors for leaking information on pending court decisions. The bill failed on a 43-49 vote in the House Tuesday. Republicans were divided on the issue. Some said it’s important to send a message that leaking court decisions is unacceptable, while others said they did not know of any court leaks in North Dakota.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

