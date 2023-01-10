Paddle surfer suffers serious head injury during event at Banzai Pipeline

By Matthew Nuttle

PUPUKEA, Hawaii (KITV) — A surfer suffered a serious head injury after a fall at Pipeline on Oahu’s North Shore, Monday.

According to Honolulu Ocean Safety, the 33-year-old surfer was stand-up paddle surfing Monday morning when he fell off his board and hit his head on the reef.

The surfer, a Big Island resident, was participating in an event at the beach, according to Ocean Safety.

Lifeguards who were working the event, Hawaiian Water Patrol, quickly jumped into action and pulled the man back to shore. Ocean Safety lifeguards took over medical treatment from there.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was called and transported the surfer to the hospital in serious condition. The injured surfer has not yet been identified. No other injuries were reported.

