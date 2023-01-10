Supreme Court debates union tactics in spoiled concrete case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is debating the lengths unions can go to when exerting pressure during a strike. The high court heard arguments in a case about concrete that was wasted when cement truck drivers walked off the job. The case comes to the justices following losses for organized labor at the high court in recent years. In 2018, the court’s conservative majority overturned a decades-old pro-union decision involving fees paid by government workers. More recently, the justices rejected a California regulation giving unions access to farm property in order to organize workers. This time, several justices seemed inclined to rule narrowly.

