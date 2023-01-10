The Golden Globes return to NBC, as Jerrod Carmichael addresses the controversy head-on

By Brian Lowry, CNN

Host Jerrod Carmichael reminded the stars who flocked back to this year’s Golden Globes telecast about the controversy that temporarily drove the show off of television, kicking off the 80th annual edition of the awards by introducing himself as “the Black face of an embattled White organization.”

The Globes returned to NBC this year after the network dropped the 2022 telecast, following a Los Angeles Times report exposing the lack of diversity within the organization that presents them, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., and alleged ethical lapses by its members.

“I’ll tell you why I’m here: I’m here ’cause I’m Black,” Carmichael said, in an opening monologue that drew uncomfortable laughter from the audience in the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The HFPA responded to the public criticism when the story broke in 2021 by enacting various reforms. Hollywood has cautiously re-embraced the festivities, hoping in part that Globes recognition will provide an advantage in what’s perceived to be a wide-open Oscar race.

Carmichael joked about just taking the money for hosting, but closed by saying that he accepted the job in part to provide a celebration for the entertainment figures in the room whom he admired.

The opening awards of the evening both went to supporting actors in popular movies: Ke Huy Quan, for his comeback role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once;” and Angela Bassett for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the Marvel sequel.

Quan expressed gratitude to Steven Spielberg, who cast him as a child in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” a nominee this year for directing his autobiographical movie “The Fabelmans.”

