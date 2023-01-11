Atlético Madrid and Portugal forward João Félix joins Chelsea on loan until end of 2022/23 season

By Will Rogan, CNN

Atlético Madrid and Portugal forward João Félix has joined Chelsea on loan until the end of the 2022/23 season, the English Premier League side announced on Wednesday.

“Chelsea is one of the great teams in the world and I hope to help the team reach their objectives, so I am very, very happy to be here and very excited to play at Stamford Bridge,” Félix said in a statement released by the club.

The 23-year-old made 131 appearances for Atlético, scoring 34 goals after the La Liga team signed him for $142 million (126 million euros) in 2019 — the fifth richest transfer in football history at the time.

Félix has represented Portugal 28 times, scoring a goal at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Félix arrives at Stamford Bridge with the Blues struggling in form under coach Graham Potter and currently sitting in 10th in the Premier League.

