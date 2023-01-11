Georgia lawmakers push back on testifying in Trump probe

Associated Press (AP) — Georgia state lawmakers are pushing back on a state court ruling that forced some of them to testify during an investigation into whether former President Donald Trump tried to influence the 2020 election in the state. New rules adopted Wednesday by the state House and Senate say lawmakers shouldn’t be forced to talk about communications with people outside the legislature. One key question in the investigation is whether Trump or supporters worked with lawmakers to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Georgia. The language is only part of legislative rules. It’s not clear if it would hold up in court.

