Ukiah woman found dead inside vehicle submerged in Forestville floodwaters

FORESTVILLE, California (KPIX) — A woman was found dead inside a vehicle submerged in floodwaters in Forestville Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said a person called 9-1-1 at around 10 a.m. Tuesday about a car stuck in flood waters on the 6000 block of Trenton-Healdsburg Road near River Road. The caller reported there was water in the car, then the line disconnected. Dispatchers tried to call back several times but received no response, the sheriff’s office said.

This morning we found a in a submerged car in the 6000 block of Trenton-Healdsburg Road, Forestville, with one occupant who had died. The occupant is Daphne Fontino, 43, Ukiah. Our deepest condolences to her family and friends. Details on our Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/BO7qmJdvnG

— Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) January 11, 2023

Sheriff’s and fire department water rescue crews responded to the location as well as a sheriff’s helicopter, a California Highway Patrol helicopter, and a number of deputies to search for the car and driver. The search went on until sunset Tuesday but neither the car nor the driver were found, the sheriff’s office said.

The water rescue crews returned to the location at about 6 a.m. Wednesday and located a car submerged in about 8-10 feet of floodwaters, approximately 100 yards off the road, at about 7:46 a.m. A marine unit deputy dove into the water and determined a dead body was inside and deputies and fire personnel were able to remove the body from the car.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 43-year-old Daphne Fontino of Ukiah. No other information was released.

The death was the 18th in California attributed to the series of atmospheric river storms and resulting effects of the storms.

