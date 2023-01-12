Caught on camera: Man attacks car with pipe in road-rage incident on 2 Freeway in Glendale

By Sophie Flay

LOS ANGELES, California (KABC) — Shocking dashcam footage shows the moment a pipe-wielding man confronted a driver behind him and attacked a car in an apparent road-rage incident on a Southern California freeway.

The incident happened during the busy morning commute on the southbound 2 Freeway in Glendale Wednesday.

Footage shows the attacker stop abruptly and get out of his car with a pipe. He approaches the vehicle stopped behind him as the victim’s dashcam records it all.

In the video, the sound of the pipe hitting the victim’s car is repeatedly heard. The man gets back in his car and takes off.

The victim didn’t want to be identified, but he said he had just filmed the man trying to hit another car with the pipe in a separate road-rage incident that was also captured on video.

The attacker apparently noticed he was being filmed by the victim.

“The guy notices I’m recording,” the victim said. “Next thing you know he’s pounding on my car with a pipe.”

The victim says he wanted to capture the attacker’s license plate.

“I wanted to help this one person. They seemed they were in a scary event,” the victim said. “Next thing you know I’m in a scary event.”

The victim said the car he was in suffered scratches and dents. He’s also upset since he recently bought the vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating.

