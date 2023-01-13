Man City defender Mendy found not guilty of sexual offenses

CHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty of six counts of rape and one of sexual assault. Jurors at Chester Crown Court in northwest England could not reach verdicts on two other allegations against Mendy and were discharged. One allegation was of attempted rape and another of rape. Prosecutors said they will seek a retrial on the counts the jury could not reach verdicts at the end of a months-long trial. Man City released a short statement saying it noted the verdict.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.