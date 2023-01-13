Two Honolulu Zoo tigers die after battling kidney disease

By Kathryn Doorey

HONOLULU (KITV) — The Honolulu Zoo announced Thursday that Sumatran tigers Seattle and Chrissie have passed away following a progression of kidney disease in both animals.

Seattle, a 15-year-old male Sumatran tiger, passed away on January 5, 2023 after coming to the Honolulu Zoo on June 9, 2022, from Baton Rouge Zoo.

“Seattle was a very handsome cat and was responsive to and interactive with staff. He was very athletic and playful and took a strong interest in Anala, the female tiger,” said Santos.

Chrissie, a female Sumatran, passed away on January 10, 2023. She was born on June 24, 1999 at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo. She had three cubs in 2008, which were transferred to other zoos.

One of her sons, Malosi, went to Florida and had a female cub named Anala, who transferred to Honolulu Zoo in July 2022 and was able to spend time next to Chrissie, her biological grandmother.

“Chrissie was a very smart tiger, participated well with her keepers, and learned very quickly. She was often seen enjoying her pool and was a very good mother to her cubs,” said Santos. “She was a guest favorite as she actively engaged with her enrichment and worked with staff on behavioral training to allow regular medical checkups and treatments. As a long-time resident, we all have many fond memories of Chrissie and will miss her dearly.”

“It was a very trying and emotional week for our staff as we have lost two of our beloved Sumatran tigers. We are happy that Chrissie lived a very long and full life, and Seattle lived to a good age of 15 and a half,” Santos continued.

“Chronic kidney disease is common in feline species including tigers, and I am very proud of our staff who have worked together and with other zoos and animal care professionals to provide the best welfare, husbandry, and medical care for both Chrissie and Seattle.”

The Honolulu Zoo has one female Sumatran tiger, Anala, and will continue to work with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan to identify breeding opportunities for her.

