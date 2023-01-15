All monkeys accounted for after staff discover hole cut in habitat at Dallas Zoo

By NICK STARLING, ALEX KELLER

Click here for updates on this story

DALLAS (KTVT) — As if discovering a hole in the habitat housing a clouded leopard wasn’t trouble enough, police said that Dallas Zoo staff also found a similar hole cut into a monkey habitat on Friday.

Visitors were welcomed back to the Dallas Zoo after Nova the clouded leopard escaped her exhibit on Friday. She was eventually found at around 4:45 p.m., staff said, when an overly vocal “rogue squirrel” tipped them off.

“We tried to think like a cat yesterday afternoon and we predicted she would climb a tree stay close to home territory, stay close to her sister, and that is pretty much what she did,” said Harrison Edell, Executive VP of animal care and conservation for the Dallas Zoo.

However, Dallas police revealed late Saturday that staff soon discovered that a hole similar to the one cut in Nova’s habitat had also been cut in the fence of an enclosure housing a type of monkey called Langurs.

Thankfully, a second search was not necessary. All of the Langurs were still inside their habitat and did not appear to be harmed or in any danger.

Police said they are not sure whether the two incidents – both under criminal investigation – are related.

Meanwhile, throughout the day on Saturday visitors stopped by the clouded leopard exhibit to see Nova.

“It’s nice to see her back in her home and safe so we’re happy to be here to see her again,” said Erica Cansino, who lives in Dallas.

“It’s cool to actually see it now. it looks happy and sleepy after its rambunctious actions,” said zoo visitor Kevin Witherspoon.

The exhibit is now fixed and zoo official say they will learn from this experience and adapt—and look at stronger protocols in the future.

“We have some homework to do to figure out what long-term plans look like but we are very happy with her physical condition and we’re just glad that she’s back safe and sound,” added Edell.

DPD continues to investigate these incidents.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.