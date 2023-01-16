Skip to Content
News
By
Published 8:33 AM

Celebrate Valentine’s Day by adopting a St. Louis Zoo harbor seal

<i></i><br/>

By Kalie Strain

Click here for updates on this story

     ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — The St. Louis zoo wants to help you celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special harbor seal plush.

You can adopt a harbor seal for the one you love. The special adoption package includes a harbor seal plush toy, a greeting card, name on the Zoo Parent’s Donor Wall and website for a year, a personalized adoption certificate and more.

The package costs $60, which includes shipping and handling, and the zoo said everything should come in the mail within two to three weeks.

If you adopt your seal on-site at the St. Louis Zoo Welcome Desk, it will cost $50.

The special adoption package will help support feeding the zoo’s

Supplies are limited, so be sure to order soon if you’re interested.

Proceeds go to caring for and feeding the zoo’s animals throughout the year.

Visit their website to order the special adoption package:

stlzoo.org/give/zoo-parents-program/valentine

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content