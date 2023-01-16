Kansas City Zoo holds gender reveal for endangered baby rhino
By Gabe Swartz
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — The Kansas City Zoo revealed the gender of its newest baby rhino on Sunday morning.
The father Ruka helped knock open a gender reveal ball that unfurled some pink confetti.
In a Facebook post, the Zoo said the mother and calf are bonding after the birth on Dec. 31.
The eastern black rhinoceros is a critically endangered species, making the birth of the new calf all the more important. The Zoo said only about 740 of these rhinoceros’ are living in the wild.
