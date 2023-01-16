UK Metropolitan Police officer admits to dozens of sexual offenses including rape

By Eve Brennan, CNN

An officer with London’s Metropolitan Police, David Carrick, has admitted to 49 offenses including 24 counts of rape over an 18-year period, the UK’s PA Media news agency reported on Monday.

Carrick appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday to plead guilty to four counts of rape, false imprisonment and indecent assault relating to a 40-year-old woman in 2003, PA said.

At the Old Bailey criminal court in London last month, Carrick admitted to 43 charges against 11 other women, including 20 counts of rape, between March 2004 and September 2020, according to PA.

This is a breaking story. Further updates to come…

