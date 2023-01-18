Man sentenced to 34 years for attempting to murder his ex-wife at Eldon funeral home

By Cam Medrano

MONITEAU COUNTY, Missouri (KOMU) — A 57-year-old Chesterfield man was sentenced Friday to 34 years in prison after attempting to murder his ex-wife at a funeral home in Eldon. This is the maximum allowable sentence in connection with his charges.

A Moniteau County jury found Bradley E. Duncan guilty of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Duncan has remained in jail since April 2021.

According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, Duncan fired one round from a handgun that narrowly missed those attending the funeral service. No one was hit by the round. Funeral home staff and other attendees subdued Duncan while waiting for police to arrive.

Upon their arrival, Duncan refused to release the weapon. Officers were able to subdue him after a struggle and take him into custody.

