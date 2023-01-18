Mexico launches search for missing anti-mining activists

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in western Mexico say they have launched a search for two activists who went missing after their vehicle was found with bullet holes on a rural roadway. The two had been active in fighting a massive iron ore mine in the town of Aquila. The town is located in area of the western state of Michoacan, which long been disputed between drug cartels. Michoacan Gov. Alfredo Ramírez said Wednesday that authorities hoped to find lawyer Ricardo Lagunes and schoolteacher Antonio Díaz alive. The two disappeared Sunday on the border between Michoacan and the neighboring state of Colima.

