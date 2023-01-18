W.Va. announces $83 million opioid settlement with Walgreens

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has settled for $83 million with Walgreens for the pharmacy store chain’s role in perpetuating the opioid crisis in the U.S. state with the most per capita overdose deaths. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said the deal brings the total West Virginia dollars brought in from opioid litigation to more than $950 million. The state now has one remaining opioid case to close out. A trial with Kroger is set for June. The money from all opioid settlements will be distributed throughout the state to abate the opioid crisis. Walgreens has agreed to pay the settlement within an eight-year period.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.