Ivon Adams, caretaker charged with murdering Athena Brownfield, booked in Caddo County Jail

By KOCO Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ANADARKO, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Ivon Adams, the caretaker charged with murdering 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, was booked into the Caddo County Jail Thursday.

Adams was charged with first-degree murder and child neglect. He was booked into the jail at 8:57 p.m. after being released from the Maricopa County Jail in Arizona early Thursday morning.

Prosecutors said his wife, Alysia Adams, told police he beat the four-year-old to death on Christmas night and buried her on an old property in Rush Springs.

State agents found child remains near Rush Springs on Tuesday, but they haven’t confirmed whether the remains are Athena Brownfield’s.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.