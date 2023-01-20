‘Toxic behaviour’ and how to deal with it: An expert’s top tips

By Natasha O’Neill, CTVNews.ca Writer

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. (CTV Network) — Family dynamics can be challenging to navigate, especially when they involve “toxic behaviour.”

This behaviour can hurt others and create negative relationships within a family dynamic.

“It could be physical harm, but it could also be emotional harm, and it can also be mental harm,” Dr. Natasha Williams, a registered psychologist told CTV’s Your Morning on Thursday. “At the end of the day, it’s a lot of negative energy, and you don’t really care about the other person’s feelings or emotions.”

Though important, it can be difficult to know when behaviour crosses a line to become toxic, Williams said.

“Usually you can have a conflict with somebody but you could still respect them,” she said. “When somebody is toxic, they really don’t care about the other person.”

Williams’ first tip to deal with a toxic family member is to look at expectations.

“A lot of times we have expectations of our family, of our parents, of our siblings, they’re supposed to be good people,” she said. “They’re supposed to look out for our best interest.”

If the expectation of the family member is positive and the actions are negative, understanding the realistic expectation of the relationship will allow people to set firm boundaries, Williams explains.

