Esta “criptoreina” estafó a inversores por US$ 4.000 millones, dice el FBI. Después se subió a un avión y desapareció

“Looks like a girl, but she’s a flame. So bright, she can burn your eyes, better look the other way”, sonaba en la canción mientras una radiante Ignatova daba las gracias al público que la aclamaba en la Wembley Arena de Londres.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.