3 children, 5 adults injured in Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — The investigation continues into a Sunday afternoon shooting in Shreveport that injured eight people, two critically.

Police found seven people shot inside a home in the 1600 block of Sugar Lane about 2 p.m. Three of them were juveniles under the age of 10. The four adults were women between the ages of 30 and 60.

Authorities say two of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. A man arrived at the hospital more than an hour later saying he was also injured during the shooting. His injury was described as a minor graze wound.

Investigators combed the neighborhood for video surveillance footage and eyewitnesses while crime scene investigators collected more than 40 shell casings of varying calibers and other items of evidence.

Detectives learned from witnesses that the driver of a dark-colored SUV pulled up in front of the home and multiple people got out and fired into the home. Preliminary information is that this is related to an ongoing dispute between two groups of individuals.

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith expressed frustration during an afternoon news conference at the scene.

“It makes me extremely angry someone would take it upon themselves to hurt anyone, but to shoot recklessly into a home,” Smith said.

The shooting scene is in Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor’s district. She’s also angry, but complimented SPD in its efforts to get guns off the streets. She asked anyone who may know the shooters to turn them in “so this family can have some peace.”

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the perpetrators of this crime. To submit tips, call 318-673-7373.

