Indiana jurors to be selected from north of murder location

Jurors for the trial of an Indiana man accused of killing two teenage girls will be brought from one of two counties north of the location where the murder occurred, attorneys in the case decided Friday. Lawyers for Richard Matthew Allen, 50, and a county prosecutor have agreed the jury will come from either St. Joseph’s County, where South Bend is located, or Allen County, which houses Fort Wayne. Both counties are about two hours north of Carroll County, where Delphi is located and where the murders of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13 took place about six years ago. Allen, who lived and worked in Delphi, was charged in October with two counts of murder in the killings.

By ARLEIGH RODGERS Associated Press/Report for America

