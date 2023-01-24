More than 50 cats rescued from hoarding situation in Middletown

By Evan Sobol

Click here for updates on this story

MIDDLETOWN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Pieper Veterinary and Middletown Animal Control are working together to take care of 59 cats rescued in a hoarding situation.

According to animal control officers, the situation started at a Middletown home in early 2020.

A resident first rescued four pregnant cats off the streets, officials said.

The number of rescued cats then grew to 60 because several veterinary hospitals were closed during the pandemic, Pieper Veterinary said.

“We want to stress that this is not a typical hoarding situation, it was a good Samaritan rescuer that got caught off-guard by the pandemic’s effect on veterinary resources for the pet-owning community,” said Pieper Veterinary.

Middletown Animal Control also said it was not a usual hoarding situation.

“This is a rescue that went bad and became overwhelming due the difficulties everyone was dealing with at the start of COVID. The owner had nowhere to go, and everything snowballed,” said Gail Petras, Senior Animal Control Officer in Middletown.

Cats started being removed from the home in November, said officials. They said the owner has been cooperative and appreciates the help.

Pieper Veterinary said its staff has been providing care, surgeries and medical supplies for the cats.

“The Connecticut Humane Society has also stepped in to help, covering the remaining costs of the veterinary care and helping to coordinate rescue organizations to take in the cats,” said Pieper Veterinary.

Pieper Veterinary will spay and neuter 18 cats on Tuesday at the Primary Care Hospital at 150 Berlin Street in Middletown.

“The experienced team at Pieper has dedicated a day of surgeries to help ensure the cats are ready to begin looking for their new homes,” the veterinary hospital said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.