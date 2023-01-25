Light quake gives Southern California an early morning jolt

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — A small, magnitude-4.2 earthquake centered offshore gave Southern California an early morning wake-up call Wednesday, but there were no reports of damage. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit at 2:03 a.m. and was centered beneath the ocean just more than 10 miles south of Malibu. The USGS citizen reporting website shows it was felt widely in the region. But the quake was too small to trigger alerts to cellphones from the ShakeAlert system. There was no tsunami threat, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.