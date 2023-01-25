New Mexico Police: 7 injured in school bus crash

PORTALES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus and a large commercial vehicle that left seven people hospitalized, including one with serious injuries. Police said the crash happened Wednesday morning east of Portales. There were about 22 people on the bus. A state road was closed while authorities investigated. They did not provide any details about the cause of the crash, saying reconstruction experts were on the scene and the investigation was ongoing.

