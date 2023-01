SC abortion ban gets hearing for first time this session

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An abortion ban is once more beginning to move through the South Carolina General Assembly. A House subcommittee on Thursday approved the first such ban to get a public hearing in the state this year. Sponsored by 43 House Republicans, the bill indicates that proponents of a ban have been undeterred by recent setbacks. A long special session last year failed to produce a new abortion restriction. In early January, the highest court in South Carolina had ruled a 2021 law violated the state’s right to privacy. The effort comes as other state lawmakers across the country debate the issue for the first time since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned federal abortion protections.

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

