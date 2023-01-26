Update on the Bossier Parish Sawmill in Plain Dealing

By Chloe Abbott

PLAIN DEALING, Louisiana (KTBS) — Gov. John Bel Edwards announced in July the start of construction on a $110 million lumber production facility that will support the creation of nearly 500 new jobs in Northwest Louisiana.

The sawmill will be 235 acres in Plain Dealing, and right now 241 acres have been grubbed. The construction company, Wieland Construction, is clearing 160 acres that will hold the sawmill to prepare for paving.

There is equipment in Canada and Montana getting prepared for relocation to Plain Dealing. The site was given an air permit by the state of Louisiana in the fall, which is required for any foundation work and construction on detention ponds is also being worked on.

“We will start to go vertical where you’re going to see parts of buildings, the next month or two, depending on the weather. The hiring process will go into commercial because those people have to be trained. Anybody that owns any timberland will benefit from this. We wouldn’t be surprised to see other wood products businesses come to the area because of the sawmill,” said Richard Wood, Wiener Weiss & Madison shareholder.

The sawmill will offer 125 direct jobs, and plan to be up and running in the first quarter of 2024.

Plain Dealing is under consideration to get a pellet mill for industrial consumption in Europe and Japan. That would be next to the sawmill.

