6th teen pleads guilty in 2022 shooting near Iowa school

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A sixth teenager pleaded guilty to charges in a 2022 shooting outside a Des Moines high school that left one person dead and two others injured. The Des Moines Register reports that 17-year-old Braulio Hernandez-Salas pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Prosecutors dropped other charges, including first-degree murder and attempted murder. Hernandez-Salas, who will be sentenced Feb. 22, was among 10 teens charged in the March 7 drive-by shooting near East High School. The shooting killed 15-year-old Jose David Lopez and injured his sister and her female friend. The guilty pleas of six teens leave cases pending against two people.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.