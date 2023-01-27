Eight dead and several injured in Jerusalem synagogue attack, say Israeli officials

By Richard Allen Greene and Hadas Gold, CNN

Eight people were killed in a shooting in Jerusalem and ten were injured, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday. The shooting took place at a synagogue, according to the ministry.

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency rescue services said the shooter was neutralized at the scene and that some of the injured are in critical condition.

Emergency services were responding to calls about a shooting in the city’s Neve Yaakov neighborhood on Friday night, they also said.

The incident comes one day after the deadliest day for Palestinians in the West Bank in over a year, according to CNN records, when Israeli forces killed nine Palestinians and wounded several others in the West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. A tenth Palestinian was killed in what Israel Police called a “violent disturbance” near Jerusalem.

