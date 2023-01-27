Former high school coach faces 17 charges for sex abuse of 2 minors

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A former coach with David Douglas High School was arrested Thursday after a grand jury indicted him for sexual abuse of two minors, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

On Dec. 18, 2022, allegations of abuse were reported to police. Police did not say when the the suspected abuse took place.

Following an investigation, detectives presented evidence to a grand jury, who then indicted 26-year-old Davonte Carter for six counts of second-degree sex abuse, four counts of third-degree sex abuse, seven counts of third-degree sodomy, as well as luring a minor and giving a minor marijuana.

Along with coaching at David Douglas, Carter also worked as a coach for various basketball camps throughout the Portland metro area, police said.

In a statement released Thursday, district officials said Carter began volunteering with the basketball program in 2018 and was hired as the junior varsity boys basketball coach in January 2020. In October of 2021, he was also hired as an In-School Suspension monitor, but left that position in April 2022.

The district said Carter was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 19, 2022 and his employment ended soon after.

“Both as a volunteer, and later as a prospective employee, Mr. Carter cleared a criminal history verification,” the district said in the statement. “The David Douglas School District is fully cooperating with the Portland Police Bureau in the ongoing investigation. As a school district, our concern now is the health and well being of our students, and especially those impacted either directly or indirectly. We are working with and offering support for all affected students. Counselors in all David Douglas schools are aware and are prepared to support any students seeking it.”

On Thursday, Carter was found and arrested in Webster, Texas by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force. He will remain in Texas while waiting for extradition back to Oregon.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Sean Harris at sean.harris@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0838, or Detective Wendi Hamm at wendi.hamm@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0999.

