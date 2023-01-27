Justice Department announces new arrests in plot to kill New York-based journalist directed from Iran

By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

The Justice Department announced new arrests Friday in a plot to kill a New York-based journalist and human rights activist who is critical of the Iranian government.

The three men charged, who are allegedly part of an Eastern European criminal organization with ties to Iran, are facing murder-for-hire and money laundering charges for plotting to kill journalist Masih Alinejad.

All three of the defendants, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday, are currently in custody.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

