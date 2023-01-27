Paul Pelosi attack video and audio being released Friday

By Jack Forrest, CNN

Video and audio recorded last year during the attack on Paul Pelosi will be released Friday, after a California court ruled the district attorney’s office must make the materials public.

Audio from police interviews with alleged attacker David DePape, as well as 911 calls, police body camera footage and home surveillance video, among other investigative material, is set for release at noon ET, according to the San Francisco Superior Court.

CNN previously reported that police body cam footage from the incident is expected to show what officers saw when Pelosi, husband of former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, opened the door to the couple’s San Francisco home and his assailant attacked him with a hammer, fracturing his skull.

The court’s decision mandating the public release of the materials came following a motion by a coalition of news organizations, including CNN, arguing that the circumstances involving the residence of the then-speaker of the House demanded transparency.

Lawyers for DePape argued against the public release of the audio and footage, writing it would “irreparably damage” his right to a fair trial. DePape has pleaded not guilty to a litany of state and federal crimes related to the attack, including assault and attempted murder.

Pelosi was violently attacked in October with a hammer at the couple’s home by a male assailant who was searching for the then-House speaker, according to court documents — a development that ultimately drove Nancy Pelosi’s decision to step back from House Democratic leadership.

Court documents revealed DePape allegedly woke Paul Pelosi shortly after 2 a.m., carrying a large hammer and several white zip ties, and demanded: “Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?” He then threatened to tie up Paul Pelosi and prevented him from escaping via elevator, according to the documents. DePape later allegedly told him, “I can take you out.”

Paul Pelosi placed a 911 call after convincing the assailant to let him go to the bathroom, where his phone was charging, and he spoke cryptically to police.

Following the attack, Paul Pelosi underwent surgery “to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands,” a spokesman for Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

On Thursday, the Democratic congresswoman told reporters that her husband’s recovery is “one day at a time.”

“He’s made some progress but it’ll be about at least three more months, I think, until he’ll be back to normal, but the prayers are very helpful,” Pelosi said.

She told reporters Thursday that she had not seen video from the incident and does not know if she will.

“It would be a very hard thing to see an assault on my husband’s life. But I don’t know.”

CNN's Kevin Flower, Jessica Dean and Taylor Romine contributed to this report.