Pocatello Police Department releases statement following Tyre Nichols video release

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-The City of Pocatello with the Pocatello Police Department (PPD) does not condone the actions of the officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case. PPD officers endure rigorous training with extensive oversight by their peers. This comprehensive training prepares officers for the worst situations. Our officers are here to protect our citizens and uphold justice for all in the community. “This is not who we are. What happened in Memphis is simply unacceptable. Our community deserves better of their law enforcement, and that’s what we plan to achieve,” said Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei. “What happened in Memphis, Tennessee is heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tyre Nichols’ family, friends, and the community that is morning this senseless death,” said Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad.

